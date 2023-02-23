FM holds talks ahead of crucial G20 meet
Sitharaman met Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Argentinian Minister of Economy Sergio Tomás Massa
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held bilateral discussions with her counterparts ahead of the G20 finance and central bank governors meet in Bengaluru on key issues like a regulatory framework for crypto assets, preparedness for future pandemic-like shocks and strengthening multilateral development banks.
