FM may propose to upgrade, build MSME industrial areas1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:58 PM IST
With a focus on increasing the adoption of technology by MSMEs, special purpose vehicles (SPV) would be formed by bringing MSMEs together
With a focus on increasing the adoption of technology by MSMEs, special purpose vehicles (SPV) would be formed by bringing MSMEs together
New Delhi: The Union budget is likely to propose an industrial area development scheme focused on micro, small and medium enterprises with funds to not only expand and upgrade existing industrial areas with common infrastructure but also develop new industrial areas.