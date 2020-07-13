Finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Monday called for speedy settlement and benefits to the nominees under the recently announced insurance scheme for healthcare workers battling covid-19.

As special provisions for frontline workers handling covid-19 crisis in the country, finance ministry in March had announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance scheme for health workers in hospitals and healthcare centresThis included a personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh for a period of three months to 22.12 lakh public healthcare workers who are at high risk of contracting coronavirus as they are in direct contact with patients exposed to the disease. It includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting covid-19. Safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers are covered by a medical insurance scheme.

Sitharaman on Monday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of insurance scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, along with senior officials from department of financial services, health ministry and New India Assurance Co Ltd.

“Officials from ministry of health and family welfare provided an overview of the mechanism being followed with state nodal authorities to expedite the claims, also highlighting the issues being faced while reaching out to the family of deceased as well as obtaining the legal heir certificate," an official statement said.

“Of the 147 intimations received till date, claim documents have been submitted for 87, out of which 15 have been paid, 4 approved for payment while 13 are under examination," it said.

As many as 55 claims have been found ineligible, out of which 35 claims fall outside the scope of the cover like police personnel, municipal workers not related to hospitals, people from education, revenue departments, among others. Similarly, another 20 claims submitted have the cause of death other than COVID-19 like cardiac arrest, among others, it said.

The insurance scheme will be funded through the health ministry’s NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) budget. “Actual payment by the insurance company to the beneficiary will be under certification of the authorised central/state government officials and the insurance provided under the scheme would be over and above any other insurance cover being availed by the beneficiary," the ministry had said.

