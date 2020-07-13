As special provisions for frontline workers handling covid-19 crisis in the country, finance ministry in March had announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance scheme for health workers in hospitals and healthcare centresThis included a personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh for a period of three months to 22.12 lakh public healthcare workers who are at high risk of contracting coronavirus as they are in direct contact with patients exposed to the disease. It includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting covid-19. Safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers are covered by a medical insurance scheme.