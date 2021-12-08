Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made it to the Forbes’ annual list of powerful women — The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. She is ranked at number 37. This is the third year in a row that she made it to the list. Last year, she was in the 41st spot and 34th in 2019.

Besides Sitharaman, other Indians to feature on the list are the HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra (52), Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (72), and Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar (88).

Every year, the American business magazine releases a list of 100 powerful women of the world.

Jeff Bezos’ former wife Mackenzie Scott has earned the topmost spot on this list. Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott is in the number one position. On number two is US vice president Kamala Harris. European Central Bank Head Christine Lagarde is at number 3 position followed b General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is on the fifth spot on this list.

Here are the top tens of 'The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women'

1 Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

2 US vice-president Kamala Harris

3 European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

4 CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

5 Philanthropist Melinda French Gates

6 Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson

7 Santander Executive Chairman Ana Patricia Botí

8 President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

9 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

10 Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

