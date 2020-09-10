FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Doorstep Banking Services by PSBs

FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Doorstep Banking Services by PSBs1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 05:49 AM IST
- The services can be rendered by doorstep banking agents deployed by the selected Service providers at 100 centres across the country
- At present only non-financial services are available to customers
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam inaugurated Doorstep Banking Services by Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which will provide the convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorsteps. The services can be rendered by doorstep banking agents deployed by the selected Service providers at 100 centres across the country.
Observing that the service can help in providing convenience to bank customers, it added, " As part of the EASE Reforms, Doorstep Banking Services is envisaged to provide the convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorstep through the universal touchpoints of Call Centre, Web Portal or Mobile App. Customers can also track their service request through these channels."
At present only non-financial services like pick up of negotiable instruments (cheque, demand draft, pay order, etc), pick up new cheque book requisition slip, pick up of 15G or 15H forms, pick up of IT or GST challan, issue request for standing instructions, request for account statement, delivery of non-personalised cheque book, demand draft, pay order, delivery of term deposit receipt, acknowledgement, etc, delivery of TDS or Form 16 certificate issuance, delivery of the pre-paid instrument or gift card are available to customers.
Financial services shall be made available from October 2020.
The services can be availed by customers of Public Sector Banks at nominal charges. The services shall benefit all customers, particularly senior citizens and "divyangs" who would find it at ease to avail these services.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated