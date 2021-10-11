FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the US, to attend G-20, World Bank meetings1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2021, 11:25 AM IST
During the official visit to the US, FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
During the official visit to the US, FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
|
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on a week-long US trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF as well as G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of @IMFNews & @WorldBank, G20 FMCBG meetings, India-US Economic and Financial Dialogue, and other associated investment meetings as part of her official visit to the USA beginning from October 11, 2021," a tweet from the Finance Ministry said
India is expected to record the highest growth rate among large economies of the world. As per the Economic Survey, India may log 11 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal ending March.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!