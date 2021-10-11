Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the US, to attend G-20, World Bank meetings

FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the US, to attend G-20, World Bank meetings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
11:25 AM IST Livemint

During the official visit to the US, FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on a week-long US trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF as well as G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

  • This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank is taking place in a physical format.
  • During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
  • FM Sitharaman will also address investors including large pension funds and private equity players and will invite them to participate in India's growth story.
  • She will attend the FMCBG which is expected to ratify the global tax deal. The meeting is scheduled for October 13.

India is expected to record the highest growth rate among large economies of the world. As per the Economic Survey, India may log 11 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal ending March.

