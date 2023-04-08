FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for US; to host G20 meeting, attend IMF, World Bank meetings3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:41 PM IST
During her week-long trip, she will be hosting the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency and G20-related side events
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be leaving for the US to attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with G20 meetings.
