Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates:
-Everyday 300 Shramik special trains can run: Sitharaman
-Fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will be included in Kisan credit card scheme
-Kisan credit cards: ₹2 lakh crore of concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers
- ₹30,000 crore additional emergency fund through NABARD for farmers: FM
- ₹6000 crore employment push using CAMPA funds for tribals
-For the lower strung of the middle class earning ₹6-18 lakh annual income, the govt will extend the CLSS scheme for affordable housing till March 2021.
-Special credit facility of about ₹500 crore for street vendors. The scheme will be launched within a month. There are 50 lakh street vendors: Sitharaman
- ₹1500 crore interest subvention for MUDRA-Sishu loans
-Govt to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting govt funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-FM announces concessional rental housing complexes for migrant workers
-8 crore non-PDS card holders will get 5 kg of grains per person: FM.
-All occupations should be open for women, with provision for night working rights and adequate safeguards: FM
-Ration cards portability to be introduced. 'One nation, one ration card' will be implemented within August. Ration cards would be used anywhere in India
-Without cards also the workers can get the grains: FM
-8 crore migrant workers will benefit
-Free food grain supply to all migrant workers: FM
-12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during #COVID19 period. 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-Social security measures to be extended to gig workers: FM
-Regional disparity in minimum wages to be removed
-Minimum wages to be made universally to all workers: FM
-States have been advised to give work to labourers under MNREGA
-We have generated 14.6 crore mandays upto 13th May. The figure is 40-50% more persons enrolled.
-There has some legitimate concerns around migrant labourers: FM
-FM lists out steps taken to support migrants and urban poor during the last 2 months.
-Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from 1st March has been extended to 31st May: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- ₹29,500 crore loans refinanced by NABARD: FM
-3 lakh loans have been approved between March and April: Sitharaman
-Today's announcements will be focused on relief for migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.
-"If we do not speak about a certain component today, it does not mean that the government has forgotten about any particular segment, more initiatives are being announced," Sitharaman said.
-9 steps to be announced today relating to migrant workers, street vendors, housing, employment generation in tribal pockets and farmers.
