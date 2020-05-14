Home > News > India > Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE Updates: Free food grains, rental housing scheme for migrant labourers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE Updates: Free food grains, rental housing scheme for migrant labourers

3 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 05:23 PM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • The 20 lakh crore economic package is being released in tranches by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • The stimulus for economic revival is centred around making India self-reliant

NEW DELHI : A day after announcing a set of 15 relief measures related to MSMEs, NBFCs, real estate sector, etc, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now releasing the second tranche of the 20 lakh crore economic package today. As declared by PM Modi in his address to the nation, Sitharaman will release details of the economic package, themed on making India self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan), over the next few days.

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates:

-Everyday 300 Shramik special trains can run: Sitharaman

-Fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will be included in Kisan credit card scheme

-Kisan credit cards: 2 lakh crore of concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers

- 30,000 crore additional emergency fund through NABARD for farmers: FM

- 6000 crore employment push using CAMPA funds for tribals

-For the lower strung of the middle class earning 6-18 lakh annual income, the govt will extend the CLSS scheme for affordable housing till March 2021.

-Special credit facility of about 500 crore for street vendors. The scheme will be launched within a month. There are 50 lakh street vendors: Sitharaman

- 1500 crore interest subvention for MUDRA-Sishu loans

-Govt to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting govt funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-FM announces concessional rental housing complexes for migrant workers

-8 crore non-PDS card holders will get 5 kg of grains per person: FM.

-All occupations should be open for women, with provision for night working rights and adequate safeguards: FM

-Ration cards portability to be introduced. 'One nation, one ration card' will be implemented within August. Ration cards would be used anywhere in India

-Without cards also the workers can get the grains: FM

-8 crore migrant workers will benefit

-Free food grain supply to all migrant workers: FM

-12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during #COVID19 period. 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-Social security measures to be extended to gig workers: FM

-Regional disparity in minimum wages to be removed

-Minimum wages to be made universally to all workers: FM

-States have been advised to give work to labourers under MNREGA

-We have generated 14.6 crore mandays upto 13th May. The figure is 40-50% more persons enrolled.

-There has some legitimate concerns around migrant labourers: FM

-FM lists out steps taken to support migrants and urban poor during the last 2 months.

-Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from 1st March has been extended to 31st May: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

- 29,500 crore loans refinanced by NABARD: FM

-3 lakh loans have been approved between March and April: Sitharaman

-Today's announcements will be focused on relief for migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.

-"If we do not speak about a certain component today, it does not mean that the government has forgotten about any particular segment, more initiatives are being announced," Sitharaman said.

-9 steps to be announced today relating to migrant workers, street vendors, housing, employment generation in tribal pockets and farmers.

-Sitharaman's press briefing starts

-FM is scheduled to speak to the media at 4 pm.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout