NEW DELHI : A day after announcing a set of 15 relief measures related to MSMEs, NBFCs, real estate sector, etc, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now releasing the second tranche of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package today. As declared by PM Modi in his address to the nation, Sitharaman will release details of the economic package, themed on making India self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan), over the next few days.

-Everyday 300 Shramik special trains can run: Sitharaman

-Fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will be included in Kisan credit card scheme

-Kisan credit cards: ₹2 lakh crore of concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers

- ₹30,000 crore additional emergency fund through NABARD for farmers: FM

- ₹6000 crore employment push using CAMPA funds for tribals

-For the lower strung of the middle class earning ₹6-18 lakh annual income, the govt will extend the CLSS scheme for affordable housing till March 2021.

-Special credit facility of about ₹500 crore for street vendors. The scheme will be launched within a month. There are 50 lakh street vendors: Sitharaman

- ₹1500 crore interest subvention for MUDRA-Sishu loans

-Govt to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting govt funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-FM announces concessional rental housing complexes for migrant workers

-8 crore non-PDS card holders will get 5 kg of grains per person: FM.

-All occupations should be open for women, with provision for night working rights and adequate safeguards: FM

-Ration cards portability to be introduced. 'One nation, one ration card' will be implemented within August. Ration cards would be used anywhere in India

-Without cards also the workers can get the grains: FM

-8 crore migrant workers will benefit

-Free food grain supply to all migrant workers: FM

-12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during #COVID19 period. 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-Social security measures to be extended to gig workers: FM

-Regional disparity in minimum wages to be removed

-Minimum wages to be made universally to all workers: FM

-States have been advised to give work to labourers under MNREGA

-We have generated 14.6 crore mandays upto 13th May. The figure is 40-50% more persons enrolled.

-There has some legitimate concerns around migrant labourers: FM

-FM lists out steps taken to support migrants and urban poor during the last 2 months.

-Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from 1st March has been extended to 31st May: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

- ₹29,500 crore loans refinanced by NABARD: FM

-3 lakh loans have been approved between March and April: Sitharaman

-Today's announcements will be focused on relief for migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.

-"If we do not speak about a certain component today, it does not mean that the government has forgotten about any particular segment, more initiatives are being announced," Sitharaman said.

-9 steps to be announced today relating to migrant workers, street vendors, housing, employment generation in tribal pockets and farmers.

-Sitharaman's press briefing starts

-FM is scheduled to speak to the media at 4 pm.

