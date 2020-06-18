Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared details of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today via a press conference. The public work scheme worth ₹50,000 crore will provide job opportunities to migrant workers, finance ministry said in a tweet.

In a bid to provide relief to migrant labourers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20. This scheme will help the migrant labourers, who have returned to their states, to find livelihood opportunities amid this coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme will help to create infrastructure in the rural regions with a resource envelope of ₹50,000 crore, the central government said in a statement. As many as 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been selected for the campaign.

The first priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home, says Sitharaman.

India plans to provide employment to migrant workers and create rural infrastructure through Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, according to statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

Construction of wells, plantation, horticulture, angwadi centres, rural housing, rural connectivity and border road works, railway works, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN mission, PM KUSUM works, laying of fiber optic cable under Bharat Net, works under Jal Jeevan mission.

Community santitaion complex, Gram panchayat bhawan, works under finance commission funds, national highways works, water conservation and harvesting works.

116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been selected for the campaign. These districts are estimated to cover about two third of such migrant workers.

Those districts where 25,000 migrants have returned have been chosen for this programme. The central government has selected 116 districts.

In the first installment, jobs will be provided for four months, says finance minister. As we go ahead, we have to see how this works out for migrants and central government, says FM

The first priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home, says Finance Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20 via virtual conference.

Community sanitation complex, gram panchayat bhawan, national highways works, construction of wells, horticulture — jobs will be provided in various sectors

PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be spread over a duration of 125 days. It will cover 116 districts of the country.

Several government projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, Gram Sadak Yojna will nee people. Job opportunities will be created in these projects.

All those migrants in 116 districts will be provided jobs, says FM

The government mapped the skill sets of migrants who have returned from several states of the country. There will be 25 different projects which will create job opportunities for migrants.

116 districts spread over six states received huge number of migrants.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts press conference. Today's focus will be on PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

Spread over 125 days, this scheme will implement 25 various kinds of jobs to help migrant workers. It will work in a mission mode to create employment opportunities for the migrants.

“PM @narendramodi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20th June to boost livelihood opportunities in Rural India," a tweet from the prime minister’s office said.

PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will start from Telihar village, Bihar

Designed to help those who have returned home amid pandemic, this scheme will be launched Telihar village, Khagaria district, Bihar. The state chief minister Nitish Kumar will be present in the virtual launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.' The chief minister of five other states will also participate in the launch.

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar and rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also join finance minister in today's press conference.

In a bid to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers, PM Narendra Modi will unveil a public work scheme worth 50,000 crore this week. The Centre has selected over 25,000 returned migrant labourers from 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha for the campaign.

