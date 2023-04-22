FM Sitharaman slams SBI after video of old woman walking barefoot to collect pension goes viral; bank takes swift action2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 08:02 AM IST
- A video has gone viral of an old and frail woman walking barefoot in the scorching heat, taking support of a broken chair, goes to the bank to collect her pension
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the SBI for acting inhumanely
A very appalling incident of India's broken banking system has made headlines this week. The shocking incident has even caught the attention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
