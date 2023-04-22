A very appalling incident of India's broken banking system has made headlines this week. The shocking incident has even caught the attention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A video has gone viral of an old and frail woman walking barefoot in the scorching heat, taking support of a broken chair, goes to the bank to collect her pension. The disturbing video was shared by the ANI news agency. The 70-year-old woman was seen travelling barefoot for several kilometres before stopping at a bank to pick up her pension.

The incident happened in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district of Odisha on April 17.

The elderly woman, Surya Harijan, comes from a destitute home. Her older son works as a migrant labourer in a different state. She stays with her younger son's family and he makes his living grazing other people's cattle. The family has no land to plough and lives in a hut.

As the video went viral, FM Nirmala Sitharaman took cognisance of the matter. She slammed the State Bank of India (SBI) for acting inhumanely.

While, the bank manager responded to the FM, informing her about how they have taken swift action, the senior SBI officials resorted to staying mute.

The finance minister wrote, "Can see the manager of the @TheOfficialSBI responding but yet wish @DFS_India and @TheOfficialSBI take cognisance of this and act humanely. Are they no banks in Mitra? @FinMinIndia".

Thereafter an official Twitter account of SBI explained that her thumb did not match the record and was forced to return home.

"Madam, we are equally pained to see this video. Smt Surya Harijan in the video used to withdraw her old age pension from the CSP point situated in her village every month. Due to old age, her fingerprints were not matching at the CSP point".

Thereafter, the old woman visited Jharigaon village and the SBI branch manager paid the amount manually to her. SBI said that her pension will be delivered to her doorstep next month.

"She visited our Jharigaon Branch with her relative. Our Branch Manager immediately paid the amount by manually debiting her account. Our Branch Manager has also communicated that her pension will be delivered to her doorstep next month".

Besides, India's largest public lender added they will hand over a wheelchair to Surya Harijan.

"While necessary protocols are already in place to address such situations, we have taken further cognizance of the matter and have initiated reiteration of the guidelines to all our BCs/CSPs (banking correspondent/ customer service point) (Bank Mitra) to contact their link branches in case of any issues faced by them in serving our customers," SBI informed.

Besides, the bank said it has also been examining options of installing Iris scanners at our BC/CSP (Bank Mitra) channels to address the challenges faced by our senior pensioners/ customers.