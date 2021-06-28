Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 3 pm today. According to media reports, the Finance Minister is likely to make announcements related to some economic relief measures for the sectors severely affected by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has severely hit the country

Meanwhile, a high-level panel headed by the cabinet secretary recently held a meeting to thrash out various regulatory and administrative issues related to the privatisation of two public sector banks so that the proposal could be placed with the group of ministers on disinvestment or Alternative Mechanism (AM) for approval.

Pursuant to the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2021 budget speech, the NITI Aayog has suggested a couple of bank names for privatisation to the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment headed by Cabinet Secretary in April, sources said.

According to a report in PTI, the Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are reported to be probable candidates for privatisation.

