Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund and other G20 meetings in Washington.

Sitharaman will be attending meetings with Finance Ministers and Central Bankers from across the world.

Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, FMCBG meeting on 12 April (Tuesday).

Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, the focus will be on issues such as addressing food and energy insecurity, managing global debt vulnerabilities, strengthening Multilateral Development Banks, mobilising finance for climate action, and accelerating progress on International Tax and Financial Sector issues.

The Finance Ministry said the meeting will take stock of the progress made on outcomes envisaged under India's G20 Finance Track agenda.

The 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting will advance efforts towards the preparation of G20 India Finance Track deliverables for the 3rd G20 FMCBG meeting to be held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat in July this year.

These meetings are expected to provide informed Finance Track contributions to the Leaders Declaration set for adoption in the New Delhi Summit in September 2023.

The 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting will comprise three sessions - global economy and international financial architecture; sustainable finance, financial sector, and financial inclusion, and international taxation.

In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Finance Minister will meet the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Further, a meeting of the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable will be co-chaired by India, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank on April 12, 2023, to discuss the current global debt landscape and ways to address existing challenges in debt restructuring.