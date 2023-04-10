FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend 2023 Spring Meetings of World Bank, IMF this week2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 09:16 AM IST
- Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate in the meeting
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund and other G20 meetings in Washington.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×