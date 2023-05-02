FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in South Korea today2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:59 AM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman reached Incheon Airport, South Korea. She was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 56th annual meeting this week from May 2-5. The finance minister will be on a four-day visit to South Korea starting Tuesday.
