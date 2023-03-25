FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet chiefs of PSU Banks today; here's what's on agenda3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 06:11 AM IST
This will be the first full review meeting after the presentation of Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February. The banks would also be asked to focus on the areas highlighted by the Budget, including credit flow to productive sectors.
Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman on 25 March will meet managing directors of public sector banks (PSBs) in order to review performance against the backdrop of the failure of a few banks in the US and the liquidity crisis faced by Credit Suisse.
