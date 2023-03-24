FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Yesterday, the Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget envisaging an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the fiscal year starting April 1 without any discussion, as the Opposition continued to create ruckus over demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani Group.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 24 March will move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2023-2024 be taken into consideration.
