FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today

Most of the second leg of the Budget Session was washed out due to the protest by both sides and it was one of the rare occasions when the Budget was passed without any discussion. Soon after the Lok Sabha reassembled at 6 pm after two adjournments, Speaker Om Birla put the Opposition's cut motion or amendments to the government spending plan to vote which was rejected by voice vote. This was followed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman moving the demands for grants for 2023-24 and relevant Appropriation Bills for discussion and voting.