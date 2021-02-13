FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget discussion in Lok Sabha today at 10 am

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget discussion in Lok Sabha today at 10 am1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 10:12 AM IST
- The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has directed all its members to be present in the House on Saturday during the reply of the Finance Minister
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Union Budget when the Lok Sabha convenes at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm.
Saturday will also mark the end of the first part of the Budget session of the Parliament.
FM Sitaraman, while replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha yesterday, slammed the Opposition and accused them of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies and said several of the Centre's schemes were for the poor.
She reminded members of the Upper House of several schemes that have been implemented for the poorer sections of the country, like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana.
She also said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth".
Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on 1 February.
