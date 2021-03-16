OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'exchange notes' on global economy

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'exchange notes' on global economy

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, congratulated Yellen on US Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion 'American Rescue Plan'.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, congratulated Yellen on US Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion 'American Rescue Plan'.
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2021, 07:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said that both sides agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the upcoming G20 summit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a discussion on the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen.

In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting Sri Lanka's minority Muslims.

Concerns rise over Sri Lanka's move to ban burqas, madrassas

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
A view shows smoke believed to be from a factory fire during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters at Hlaingthaya, in Yangon, Myanmar.

China role in Myanmar highlighted after several Beijing-owned factories torched

2 min read . 06:57 AM IST
The UK has doled out more than 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab -- more than the entire EU -- apparently without major problems.

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

3 min read . 06:49 AM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India at end of April as part of policy 'tilt': Report

1 min read . 06:34 AM IST

As a part of its vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has been providing Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, to other countries through its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) shared that both sides agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the upcoming G20 summit.

"Finance Minister @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually. Dr Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts," the MoF tweeted.

"FM @nsitharaman and US Treasury Secretary agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20," it added in a subsequent tweet.

The Ministry also said that Sitharaman and Yellen exchanged notes on the economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to the meeting of the India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Sitharaman also congratulated the US Treasury Secretary on the well-thought-out Covid-19 relief through US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on working and middle-class, it said.

The US House of Representatives last week approved the Senate-passed version of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, sending it to President Biden's desk for signature. The House of Representatives voted 220-211 to pass the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout