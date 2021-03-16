Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a discussion on the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen.

In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts.

As a part of its vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi has been providing Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, to other countries through its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) shared that both sides agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the upcoming G20 summit.

"Finance Minister @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually. Dr Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts," the MoF tweeted.

"FM @nsitharaman and US Treasury Secretary agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20," it added in a subsequent tweet.

The Ministry also said that Sitharaman and Yellen exchanged notes on the economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to the meeting of the India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year.

Sitharaman also congratulated the US Treasury Secretary on the well-thought-out Covid-19 relief through US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on working and middle-class, it said.

The US House of Representatives last week approved the Senate-passed version of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, sending it to President Biden's desk for signature. The House of Representatives voted 220-211 to pass the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

With agency inputs

