FM prods CPSEs to expedite capex spending in FY21

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday prodded the central public sector enterprises to expedite capital expenditure in FY21 to help the Indian economy recover at a quicker pace from the slowdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

In second such virtual meeting with secretaries of ministries of civil aviation, steel, chairman railway board and CMDs of seven central public sector enterprises belonging to these ministries, Sitharaman reviewed the progress in capex in the current financial year in the backdrop of coronavirus induced slowdown.

“While mentioning the significant role of CPSEs in giving a push to the growth of the Indian economy, the Finance Minister encouraged the CPSEs to perform better to achieve their targets and to ensure that the capital outlay provided to them for the financial year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time," a finance ministry statement said.

Sitharaman said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Finance minister’s focus on public sector capex comes at a time when the central government is facing a resource crunch and may have to cut its own budgeted capex for FY21 due to increasing demand for resources to be spent on covid related expenditure. The state governments are already slashing their capex plans as they do the heavy lifting in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, spending more on healthcare facilities. Public sector capex also will prove crucial in FY21 as private sector capex may contract 20-26% in FY21 due to covid-19 led business disruptions, according to India Ratings. “In the absence of a broad-based pick-up in domestic and external demand, faster resolution of stressed assets and deep structural reforms, the private sector investment activity is unlikely to meaningfully recover before FY25," the rating agency said earlier this month.

In FY20, against the target of ₹30,420 crore for these seven CPSEs, 85% or Rs. 25,974 crore could be spent. The combined capex target for FY21 for these 7 CPSEs is ₹24,663 crore. During June quarter of FY21 Rs3557 crore or 14% of the capex target has been spent against 13% spent in FY20 during the same period.

Finance Minister asked the concerned secretaries and the chairman of Railway Board to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs and make appropriate plans in order to ensure 50% of the capex outlay is invested by the end of September quarter of FY21. Sitharaman stated that unresolved issues should be flagged immediately to the concerned departments for immediate action. The Finance Minister said that she will hold such review meetings on the performance of capex of CPSEs every month.

“The CPSEs discussed constraints being faced by them especially due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister stated that extraordinary situation requires extraordinary efforts and with collective efforts, we will not only perform better but also help the Indian economy to achieve better results," the finance ministry statement said.

Indian economy is projected to contract by 9.5% in FY21, ICRA Ratings last week said revising downward its earlier forecast of 5% contraction over growing uncertainty on the recovery path. “Given the severity of the pandemic and the duration of the safety measures that need to be employed, we now expect a deeper pace of GDP contraction in Q2FY21 relative to our earlier forecast. We have also tempered our expectations regarding the extent of fiscal support that may be forthcoming, given the revenue shock being experienced by various levels of governments," it added.

