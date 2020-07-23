FM prods CPSEs to expedite capex spending in FY21

Finance minister’s focus on public sector capex comes at a time when the central government is facing a resource crunch and may have to cut its own budgeted capex for FY21 due to increasing demand for resources to be spent on covid related expenditure. The state governments are already slashing their capex plans as they do the heavy lifting in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, spending more on healthcare facilities. Public sector capex also will prove crucial in FY21 as private sector capex may contract 20-26% in FY21 due to covid-19 led business disruptions, according to India Ratings. “In the absence of a broad-based pick-up in domestic and external demand, faster resolution of stressed assets and deep structural reforms, the private sector investment activity is unlikely to meaningfully recover before FY25," the rating agency said earlier this month.