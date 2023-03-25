FM reviews PSBs' performance, asks bankers to be vigilant about rate risks

FM reviews PSBs' performance, asks bankers to be vigilant about rate risks2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:29 PM IST
She urged the banks to remain vigilant about the interest rate risks and regularly undertake stress tests.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) on various financial health parameters and their resilience due to the current global financial scenario amid failure of some international banks in the US and Europe.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×