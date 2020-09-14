Home >News >India >FM seeks Parliament nod for additional budgetary spending of 2.35 lakh crore
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.pti (MINT_PRINT)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.pti (MINT_PRINT)

FM seeks Parliament nod for additional budgetary spending of 2.35 lakh crore

1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 01:46 PM IST PTI

The government has also sought 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of 2,35,852.87 crore, including 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of 2,35,852.87 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to 68,868.33 crore," said the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriations.

