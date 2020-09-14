FM seeks Parliament nod for additional budgetary spending of 2.35 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of ₹2,35,852.87 crore, including ₹40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹2,35,852.87 crore.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹2,35,852.87 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹68,868.33 crore," said the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

The government has also sought ₹46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriations.

