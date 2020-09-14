Subscribe
Home >News >India >FM seeks Parliament nod for additional budgetary spending of 2.35 lakh crore
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.pti

FM seeks Parliament nod for additional budgetary spending of 2.35 lakh crore

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST PTI

The government has also sought 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of 2,35,852.87 crore, including 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of 2,35,852.87 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to 68,868.33 crore," said the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

The government has also sought 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated