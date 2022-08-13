FM sheds light on freebies, saturation of existing welfare schemes. Read here

On Thursday, the FM alleged that Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has given a perverse twist to the debate on freebies. She said, “Delhi Chief Minister has given perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies. No Indian government has ever denied them. So classifying education and health as freebies, Kerjiwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in minds of poor." She added that there should be a genuine debate on this matter.

