FM Sitharaman announces additional 23,220 crore for healthcare sector

To help revival of the economy battered by COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a slew of measures on Monday. She also announced ₹1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for improving health infrastructure, and enhanced the limit under the ECLGS by 50 per cent to ₹4.5 lakh crore for the MSME sector facing liquidity crunch.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}