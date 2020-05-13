Aiming to reboot all the sections of society, including the middle-class, MSMEs, labourers, farmers and the industry, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday released the details of the ₹20 trillion stimulus packages to restore the health of Indian economy hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman said banks will provide ₹3 trillion as automatic collateral-free loans to standard micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The government will also provide credit guarantee to banks and non-banking finance companies for both principal and interest till 31 October under the scheme.

Here are the 10 things to know about the mega package Sitharaman offered:

■ The finance minister announced ₹30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking financial institutions, microfinance companies, housing finance companies to provide credit support to the sector amid the coronavirus crisis.

■ The government announced collateral free automatic loans to MSMEs worth ₹3 trillion having four year tenor, valid up to October 31st, 2020. This will enable 45 lakh MSME units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs.

■ Global tenders to be disallowed in government procurement up to ₹200 crores. This will make self-reliant India, will also then be able to serve 'Make in India'

■ Due date for Income Tax returns for the year 2019-2020 extended from 31 July and 31 October to 30 November 2020.

■ TDS/TCS rates to be reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021

■ To ease financial stress as businesses get back to work, government decides to continue EPF support for business & workers for 3 more months providing a liquidity relief of ₹2,500 crores

■ In order to provide more take home salary for employees and to give relief to employers in payment of PF, EPF contribution is being reduced for businesses and workers for 3 months, amounting to liquidity support of ₹6,750 crores

■ The government announced ₹45,000 crore liquidity infusion through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs

■ ₹90,000 crore liquidity injection for Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs)

■ Ministry of Housing to advise States/UTs and their Regulatory Authorities to extend registration and completion date suo-moto by 6mnts for all registered projects expiring on or after 25 March, 2020 without individual applications. Treat COVID-19 as an event of 'Force Majeure' under RERA

