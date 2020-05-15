Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today rolled out the third instalment of the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering funds to improve farm infrastructure and logistics in the agriculture sector. The package would focus on infrastructure and building capacities in the agriculture and allied activities, Sitharaman said.

The Central government announced ₹1 lakh crore for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. The fund will be aimed at primary agricultural cooperative societies, farmers producers organisations, agriculture entrepreneurs and startups.

The lack of adequate cold chain and post harvest management infrastructure in the vicinity of farm-gates cause gaps in value chain, Sitharaman said. The Centre will create a fund immediately. The aim was to create affordable and financially viable post harvest management infrastructure.

To support agriculture sector, the Centre made minimum support price (MSP) purchases of ₹73,300 crore during the two months of lockdown. Under PM Kisan Fund transfers, ₹18,700 crore has been doled out in cash. Around ₹6,400 crore of payment in crop insurance have been made under the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week announced a cumulative package of ₹20 lakh crore (nearly 10% of GDP) to provide relief to various segments of the economy battered by coronavirus lockdown. This included ₹1.7 lakh crore package comprising free foodgrain and cash to poor for three months announced in March, and ₹5.6 lakh crore stimulus provided through various monetary policy measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).





