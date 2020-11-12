This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >FM Sitharaman announces ₹65,000 cr fertilizer subsidy for farmers
FM Sitharaman announces ₹65,000 cr fertilizer subsidy for farmers
1 min read.04:09 PM IST
PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ₹65,000 crore is being provided to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers and to enable timely accessibility of fertilisers in the upcoming crop season
NEW DELHI :
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a ₹65,000-crore fertilizer subsidy for farmers as part of her stimulus package to boost the economy.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a ₹65,000-crore fertilizer subsidy for farmers as part of her stimulus package to boost the economy.
She said ₹65,000 crore is being provided to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers and to enable timely accessibility of fertilisers in the upcoming crop season.
She said ₹65,000 crore is being provided to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers and to enable timely accessibility of fertilisers in the upcoming crop season.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now