Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out the second instalment of the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to help migrant workers and farmers.

Today's initiative focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers, Sitharaman said while starting her announcements.

Nearly 3 crore marginal farmers already availed the benefits of ₹4 lakh crore loans on concessional rates, the finance minister added. Those who had availed of these credit, were also given a moratorium for three months. The interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from March was extended to May 31.

As many as 25 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with a loan limit of 25,000 crore, Sitharaman mentioned. “We have not forgotten them. These new credit cards have been sanctioned totaling ₹25,000 crores. There may have been a lockdown but government has not been sitting quiet," the minister said.

