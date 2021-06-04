Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a virtual meeting with senior government officials to discuss the infrastructure roadmap ahead.

According to the Ministry of Finance, FM Sitharaman discussed capital expenditure plans of ministries and their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), the status of implementation of budget announcements, and measures to expedite infrastructure investment.

While reviewing the capital expenditure performance of the Ministries and their CPSEs, the Finance Minister emphasized that enhanced capex will play a critical role in strengthening the economy post-Covid pandemic. The FM encouraged the ministries to aim to achieve more than their capex targets.

The Finance Minister said that the Budget for Financial Year 2021-22 provided a capital outlay of Rs.5.54 lakh crore, a sharp increase of 34.5% over the Budget Estimate of 2020-21. However, the efforts from the budgetary side to increase the capital expenditure have to be complemented by the Public Sector Enterprises, she added.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that the infrastructure expenditure is not just central government budgetary expenditure, but it also includes infrastructures pending by state governments and the private sector.

She further asked ministries to actively work on getting projects funded through innovative structuring and financing and provide all support to private sector. "Ministries also need to explore PPP mode for viable projects," the FM added.

She also asked the ministries to take up regular reviews of sector-specific projects with the concerned state governments for effective implementation.

Friday's meeting was the fourth review meeting by the Finance Minister with ministries and second in the series of meetings scheduled on the infrastructure roadmap after the presentation of Budget 21-22.

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Secretary, M/o Power and Chairman, Railway Board and CEO as well as CMDs/CEOs of CPSEs of these two ministries.

