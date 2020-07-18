Sharing her perspective on the way forward on the G20 action plan, Sitharaman highlighted the need for international coordination required in addressing the spill-over effects of exit strategies. “Emphasising that the Action Plan needs to reflect how the economies are balancing their supply side and demand side measures in response to COVID-19, Sitharaman shared with her counterparts how India is working on ensuring this balance through credit schemes for greater liquidity, direct benefit transfers, and employment guarantee schemes," a finance ministry statement said.