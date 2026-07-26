FM Sitharaman criticises 'laidback' nature of govt offices, urges I-T dept to prioritise common people

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday directed the income tax department to work for the benefit of common people, saying citizens should not have to run from pillar to post to get their work done.

She also expressed disappointment over the "laidback" nature of government departments, which often leads to illegal occupation or encroachments on government lands. The finance minister also underlined the need for integrity in conduct from all officials, news agency PTI reported.

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'Don't make them (citizens) run from pillar to post' Using the example of the Nariman Point business district project, Sitharaman highlighted how challenges in getting permissions for its construction affected even a government department. She said the experience should encourage officials to be more responsive towards citizens and ensure they are not forced to make repeated visits for approvals.

An IRS officer has the name of the income tax department behind him, a "powerful force to frighten people", Sitharaman reminded, adding that despite this, the officials had to run from pillar to post to get clearances from authorities to proceed with work on the 13-floor building.

"Can this (experience) incentivise you to understand the position of a common citizen when he approaches you? Don't make them run from pillar to post where your authority is required; do the work for them," the FM said.

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Why FM says govt depts have a ‘laidback’ nature? The minister also stressed that she is not asking the officials to break rules or do something out of the way for the common citizens but rued that it takes a lot of effort in this country for people to get their rightful claims.

The land parcel on which Aaykar Sindhu, the 1.13 lakh sq ft building is built, had been in possession of the income tax department since 1973, the minister said, adding that despite this, illegal occupations had sprouted up on the land.

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"The fact that you led it to have occupations, illegal occupation, shows somewhere in our governance, we are too laid back. It is somebody's job to take care of our assets, and when it is encroached, we say, oh, we have the land, but we can't build it," she said.

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Meanwhile, she also underscored the importance of integrity in the discharge of a critical work like tax collection for the country. "Integrity is the one and only principle I will advocate to each one of you," she said.

FM says she will look into housing woes of tax officials Sitharaman also assured income tax officials that the government would examine the shortage of official accommodation for the department's staff in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas, hinting that that half of them do not enjoy such a facility and also travel for long to get to workplaces.

Stating that she would prefer government-to-government transfer of lands for the purpose, Sitharaman assured that she will facilitate the quick transfer of lands and other aspects like getting the permissions, building, dealing with CPWD (Central Public Works Department), assigning contracts and tenders will be the job I-T officials will have to perform.

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Also Read | FM Sitharaman asks I-T dept to crack down on tax evaders

"Get it all done at the earliest so that we do not get into the second half of the 21st century with scattered office spaces, rental accommodation in a city, which is fast growing and expect to pay rents or lease rental at phenomenal rates," the finance minister said.

She particularly mentioned state-run BSNL, asking officials to get the telco's land and promised to speak with her counterpart minister.



(With inputs from PTI)