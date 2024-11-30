Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired a credit outreach programme in Madhubani alongside Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and distributed bank sanction letters to over 50,000 beneficiaries under Central Government schemes during a Credit Outreach Programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, loans amounting to ₹1,121 crore were disbursed under the initiative, which aimed to enhance financial inclusion and economic development. The event highlighted the government's commitment to supporting small businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs by facilitating credit access through various welfare schemes.

Credit outreach scheme in Bihar The Finance Minister handed over copies of the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit languages - released recently on Samvidhan Diwas - to various people during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani.

During the programme, Sitharaman said, "Prime Minister Modi, there should be a Lakhpati Didi in every village in the country. For this, the banks are doing whatever work they have to do. Women receive financial assistance and training through every Self Help Group (SHG). I request everyone to participate in the schemes launched by the Government of India through the banks and take advantage of them so that everyone can become more capable."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rampreet Mandal, Ashok Kumar Yadav, and Faiyaz Ahmad were also present at the event. Earlier in the day, she visited the River Front Development Project in River Sugarway in Madhubani District in Bihar.

She was accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary & Sanjay Kumar Jha. Meanwhile, on Friday, in Darbhanga, the Finance Minister disbursed loans worth Rs1,388 crore to 49,137 beneficiaries through various banks. Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, also participated in the event.