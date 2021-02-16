FM Sitharaman holds post-budget meeting with RBI central board directors

MUMBAI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday held a post-budget meeting with directors of the central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outlining the main points of the Union Budget for 2021-22 and discussing the roadmap to fiscal consolidation.

The meeting, held via videoconferencing, had minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in attendance.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

The board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the RBI including ways for strengthening of grievance redress mechanism in banks.

In the aftermath of the disruptions wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy is expected to contract 7.7% this financial year ending in March. The RBI has pegged real GDP growth at 10.5% for fiscal 2021-22, based on factors such as improved capacity utilisation at factories and energy demand.

Fiscal deficit is expected to hit a record high of 9.5% of GDP in the current fiscal. For fiscal 2021-22, fiscal deficit is pegged at 6.8% of GDP.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has assured that the central bank will support the Rs12 lakh crore government borrowing program in the next financial year in a non-disruptive manner. In its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting earlier this month, RBI announced several measures, such as allowing retail investors to open Gilt or G-Sec accounts with the central bank, a move that will help deepen India's bond market.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via