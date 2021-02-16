FM Sitharaman holds post-budget meeting with RBI central board directors

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has assured that the central bank will support the Rs12 lakh crore government borrowing program in the next financial year in a non-disruptive manner. In its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting earlier this month, RBI announced several measures, such as allowing retail investors to open Gilt or G-Sec accounts with the central bank, a move that will help deepen India's bond market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}