FM Sitharaman is in recovery, likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday

FM Sitharaman is in recovery, likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
FM Sitharaman was admitted yesterday with a minor stomach infection
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to AIIMS on Monday, is likely to be discharged tomorrow. Sources close to the finance minister informed, “She is in recovery".
Sitharaman, 63, was admitted to a private ward of the hospital with a minor stomach infection
She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.
The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister comes at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.
On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.
