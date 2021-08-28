Addressing a programme after inaugurating some 11 projects at Mohanpur area in Tripura's Agartala, Sitharaman said, " ₹1300 crores project for Sustainable Livelihood and Infrastructure Development for Tripura's Tribal areas would be cleared within the next 10 days."
Much obliged to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji for his vision of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,under which Hon. FM @nsitharaman Ji announced ₹1300 crore project exclusively for indigenous communities of Tripura
Sitharaman digitally inaugurated three groundwater treatment plants, funded by Asian Development Bank under North East Region Urban Development Project (NERUDP), at Rampur, Pragati and Dukli. The total project cost is ₹20 crore.
"These three water treatment plants, with a total capacity of 22.40 MLD (million litres per day), will help in providing clean water in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area," she said.
Additionally, the union finance minister inaugurated the new 132 KV sub-station at Mohanpur under the Power Improvement Projects.
She also announced that two other projects worth over ₹21 crore were cleared by the Centre on Friday morning itself.
"Two projects worth over ₹21 crores were cleared by the Centre on Friday morning itself. It includes-widening of state highways ( ₹14.15 crores) and various development works for Agartala worth ₹7.4 crores," the Finance Minister said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!