Home >News >India >FM Sitharaman launches 11 developmental projects in Tripura; promises 1,300 cr for tribal areas

FM Sitharaman launches 11 developmental projects in Tripura; promises 1,300 cr for tribal areas

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a joint meeting with the State Government and to review the externally aided projects, in Agartala on Friday
1 min read . 06:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said that at least 460 community-based projects and close to 80,000 beneficiaries will be covered under various schemes in the project
  • FM Sitharaman also started 80,000 functional tap connections along with 132 drinking water supply schemes at Mohanpur HS high school

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, launched a slew of projects on Friday.

The finance minister announced a 1,300 crore project exclusively for indigenous communities of Tripura.

Addressing a programme after inaugurating some 11 projects at Mohanpur area in Tripura's Agartala, Sitharaman said, " 1300 crores project for Sustainable Livelihood and Infrastructure Development for Tripura's Tribal areas would be cleared within the next 10 days."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said that at least 460 community-based projects and close to 80,000 beneficiaries will be covered under various schemes in the project.

FM Sitharaman also started 80,000 functional tap connections along with 132 drinking water supply schemes at Mohanpur HS high school.

Sitharaman digitally inaugurated three groundwater treatment plants, funded by Asian Development Bank under North East Region Urban Development Project (NERUDP), at Rampur, Pragati and Dukli. The total project cost is 20 crore.

"These three water treatment plants, with a total capacity of 22.40 MLD (million litres per day), will help in providing clean water in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area," she said.

Additionally, the union finance minister inaugurated the new 132 KV sub-station at Mohanpur under the Power Improvement Projects.

She also announced that two other projects worth over 21 crore were cleared by the Centre on Friday morning itself.

"Two projects worth over 21 crores were cleared by the Centre on Friday morning itself. It includes-widening of state highways ( 14.15 crores) and various development works for Agartala worth 7.4 crores," the Finance Minister said.

