Home >News >India >FM Sitharaman lays foundation stone of I-T Dept building in Bengaluru

FM Sitharaman lays foundation stone of I-T Dept building in Bengaluru

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the foundation stone plaque for the upcoming income tax department building in Bengaluru.
1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Livemint

The upcoming income tax department office in Bengaluru has been designed to harness maximum natural lighting and is GRIHA rating IV compliant

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the office building of the Income Tax Department's office building in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The upcoming office building will be built at plot No 4, 5 and 6 on Infantry Road in Bengaluru, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The building has been designed to harness maximum natural lighting and is GRIHA rating IV compliant. The building has provision for solar panels for power generation and is designed with a rainwater harvesting system. Recycled water will be used for gardening and a dual plumbing system. Central Air Cleaning system equipped with magnetic filter and UV-ray sterilisation will also be added. The building will be constructed by Bangalore Project Circle, CPWD.

The upcoming building consists of an exclusive public relations office to address public grievances on priority. This office will act as a waiting lounge for taxpayers.

The building will also house Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle-free taxpayer services. Design and space allocation of the building provides a congenial working environment for officers and staff of the Income Tax Department, the ministry said.

PC Mohan, Member of Parliament, Bangalore Central constituency, was present during the foundation stone laying ceremony. The occasion was also attended by Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra, and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar.

