FM Sitharaman likely to announce 60 changes to Finance Bill 2023 today2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill 2023 today, March 24.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill 2023 today, Friday, to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2023-24 to be taken into consideration. This comes a day after the demand for grants was passed in Parliament.
