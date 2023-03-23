FM Sitharaman likely to meet public sector bank CEOs amid global banking crisis2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM IST
This is the first full review meeting after the presentation of Budget 2023-24 and banks would be asked to focus on the areas highlighted by the Budget including credit flow to productive sectors.
Union Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet managing directors of public sector banks (PSBs) on March 25 for a performance review in the backdrop of failure of a few banks in the United States and the liquidity crisis faced by Credit Suisse, according to the news agency PTI.
