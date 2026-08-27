FM Sitharaman pitches India to Canadian investors, seeks deeper investment flows

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought to deepen Canadian investment in India, pitching the country’s infrastructure, technology, capital markets and critical-minerals opportunities to some of Canada’s biggest institutional investors and businesses, according to a finance ministry statement on Thursday.

In Toronto, Sitharaman met Dan Daviau, chief executive, and Rod Phillips, vice chair, of Canaccord Genuity, a Canadian investment bank and financial services firm, with discussions focused on expanding the investment bank’s engagement with India. This included supporting Indian companies in accessing global capital, expanding overseas and acquiring technology and businesses abroad.

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The discussions also covered critical minerals and mining, technology and sustainability, and leveraging India as a hub for global businesses. Sitharaman highlighted India’s large and growing domestic market, deepening capital markets and macroeconomic resilience, along with reforms aimed at improving investor protection, ease of doing business and dispute resolution, as per the finance ministry statement.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What sectors is FM Sitharaman promoting for Canadian investment in India? ⌵ FM Sitharaman is promoting investments in India's infrastructure, technology, capital markets, and critical minerals sectors to Canadian investors. 2 Why is Canada seen as an important partner for India's investment growth? ⌵ Canada is considered a vital partner due to its institutional investors and businesses that can contribute significant capital and expertise to India’s rapidly growing economy. 3 How is India enhancing investor protection for foreign investments? ⌵ India is improving investor protection through regulatory reforms, enhancing ease of doing business, and ensuring greater transparency and predictability for investors. 4 Should Canadian investors consider investing in India’s infrastructure projects? ⌵ Yes, Canadian investors should consider India's infrastructure projects, as the country offers numerous opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, urban infrastructure, and data centers. 5 What role does GIFT IFSC play in attracting international investments to India? ⌵ GIFT IFSC provides a platform for global investors, facilitating opportunities in private credit and international financial services, thus attracting foreign capital to India.

She encouraged Canaccord Genuity to explore opportunities across India’s growth sectors and help connect Canadian and global capital with Indian businesses.

Sitharaman also met John Graham, president and CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), and appreciated the pension fund’s continued confidence in India and its long-term commitment, including its investment in NIIF Infra Fund II.

The discussions focused on expanding institutional investment across transmission, renewable energy, roads, ports, urban infrastructure, digital infrastructure and data centres.

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Sitharaman highlighted India’s growing infrastructure monetisation pipeline and efforts to strengthen investor protection, regulatory predictability and transparency. She also pointed to new opportunities through GIFT IFSC in private credit and international financial services, and encouraged CPPIB to deepen its engagement with India’s infrastructure and emerging growth opportunities, according to the statement.

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In another meeting, Sitharaman met Jo Taylor, president and CEO of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), and appreciated the pension fund’s long-term confidence in India and partnership with NIIF, including its participation in NIIF Infra Fund II.

The discussions explored ways to expand OTPP’s infrastructure investments through partnerships and co-investment, including in transmission, transport, urban infrastructure and renewable energy. Sitharaman also highlighted GIFT IFSC as a platform for global investors and encouraged OTPP to deepen its engagement with India and explore larger investment opportunities.

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Sitharaman also participated in a high-level business roundtable with chief executives, presidents and senior executives of leading Canadian companies in Toronto, organized by the Canada-India Business Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The roundtable brought together business leaders from clean technology, critical minerals, rare earths, energy storage, sustainable infrastructure, agriculture, food processing, automotive, textiles, green steel, aerospace, space, cybersecurity, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), asset management, higher education and skills development.

The meetings and roundtable centred on strengthening Canada-India investment and business ties, with Sitharaman highlighting India’s growth opportunities and encouraging greater participation by Canadian institutional investors and businesses.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.