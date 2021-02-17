OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FM Sitharaman, RBI discuss ways to exit from stimulus
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank had pledged to support the government’s ₹12 trillion borrowing programme (Photo: HT)
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank had pledged to support the government’s 12 trillion borrowing programme (Photo: HT)

FM Sitharaman, RBI discuss ways to exit from stimulus

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 05:04 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • The meet touched matters of inflation targeting, credit expansion
  • FM Sitharaman addressed the RBI board of directors on the thinking behind her budget for 2021-22

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) board of directors on Tuesday discussed ways to exit the stimulus measures introduced to combat the economic impact of the covid pandemic in a post-budget review.

Sitharaman addressed the RBI board of directors on the thinking behind her budget for 2021-22 and the priorities of the government. The meeting which was held via videoconferencing also included minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and secretary, department of investment and public asset management Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The EPFO has asked field offices to preserve documentary proofs submitted for audits

EPFO debars major tweaks to profiles via online route

2 min read . 05:22 AM IST
Paramilitary soldiers try to stop students protesting against the police action against various activists in New Delhi

Farmers' protest: Sedition charges cannot be invoked to quieten the disquiet, says Delhi court

3 min read . 05:22 AM IST
File Photo: US President Joe Biden

Biden says weather delays likely for vaccine

1 min read . 12:51 AM IST
The stakeholders including banks and market participants can send their comments on the draft to the RBI by March 15, 2021

RBI issues draft guidelines on credit default swaps

1 min read . 12:36 AM IST

“The two key takeaways from the meeting were inflation targeting and credit expansion... (The matter of) what exit plans do the government and the RBI have in terms of coming out of the expansionary stimulus?" said a person who attended the matter, seeking anonymity.

“On privatization, FM mentioned that sudden developments should be avoided, alluding to the recent private sector bank mergers," he added.

The RBI had mentioned in its report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2019-20 that it is looking at a calibrated unwinding of emergency measures so that it does not lead to a repeat of the 2008-09 crisis when the stimulus led to higher inflation and surging bad loans. The RBI had introduced policy rate cuts and liquidity infusion, regulatory forbearance and time-bound resolution with additional provisions to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.

The meeting also reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the RBI, including ways to strengthen grievance redress mechanisms in banks.

The Centre will also take up the matter of credit expansion with the RBI and banks separately, with the secretary of department of financial services expected to hold meetings with all stakeholders on Wednesday and Thursday in Mumbai, to focus on ensuring credit to micro, small and medium enterprises, manufacturing and capital raising by banks, said the person cited above.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has assured that the central bank will support the 12 trillion government borrowing programme in the next financial year in a non-disruptive manner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout