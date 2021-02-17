FM Sitharaman, RBI discuss ways to exit from stimulus

The RBI had mentioned in its report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2019-20 that it is looking at a calibrated unwinding of emergency measures so that it does not lead to a repeat of the 2008-09 crisis when the stimulus led to higher inflation and surging bad loans. The RBI had introduced policy rate cuts and liquidity infusion, regulatory forbearance and time-bound resolution with additional provisions to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.