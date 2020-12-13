FM Sitharaman reviews implementation of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday concluded a comprehensive review of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments over three days, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In an official release, the ministry said the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the 3 AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages (ANBP). The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

"Under an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), as on 04.12.2020, as reported by Public Sector Banks, top 23 Private Sector Banks and 31 NBFCs, additional credit amounting to ₹2,05,563 crore has been sanctioned to 80,93,491 borrowers, while an amount of ₹1,58,626 crore has been disbursed to 40,49,489 borrowers," the release said.

The scheme was further amended on 26 November, 2020 and the duration of the scheme has been extended till 31 March, 2021; also, the turnover limit prescribed therein has been removed. Operational guidelines of ECLGS 2.0 were issued on 26 November, 2020.

It is expected that 45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs through this scheme.

"As on 04.12.2020, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have approved the purchase of a portfolio of ₹27,794 crore and are currently in process of approval/negotiations for ₹1,400 crore. The timeline for purchase of bonds or Commercial Papers (CPs) has been further extended till 31.12.2020," the release further said.

"As on 04.12.2020, ₹25,000 crore has been disbursed out of this special facility. Balance amount of ₹5,000 crore under Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) allocated to NABARD by RBI for smaller Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies-Micro Finance Institutions (NBFCs-MFIs)," the ministry said.

Besides, NABARD had issued the guidelines on 6 October, 2020 to roll out disbursement out of SLF for smaller NBFCs and NBFC-MFIs.

Further, proposals amounting to ₹690 crore has been sanctioned to 6 NBFCs-MFIs out of the balance amount of ₹5,000 crore. Disbursement of ₹130 crore has been done till 4 December, 2020.

Moreover, a special drive was undertaken by the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance to provide concessional credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Kisan Credit Cards.

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2020 and 8th December 2020. Income Tax refunds of Rs. 43,274 crore have been issued in 87,29,626 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,345 crore have been issued in 1,99,554 cases," the release stated.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via