FM Sitharaman shares India's response to Covid-19 with G-20 panel

FM Sitharaman shares India's response to Covid-19 with G-20 panel

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:16 PM IST Livemint

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and shared India's preparedness and response to coronavirus while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic.

The virtual meeting was attended by Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance ministry informed on Twitter.

The meeting discussed the panel's work which will be presented during the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting to be held later this month.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared India's #preparedness and #response to #CoVID19 and highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the Government in strengthening the #healthsystem and supporting the #Indianeconomy in the fight against the pandemic," the ministry said in a tweet.

