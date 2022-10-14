6. She said that India is setting the global benchmarks on the digital front and that there is a sense of confidence in the country that it will be able to face geopolitical and economic uncertainties and still perform. The finance minister explained that the Indian economy is doing good business largely because the confidence in what has happened in the last two years is "palatably felt." She said the Indian economy's revival is on a sustained path and it will continue to be resilient in the face of a possible global recession. "Because of the global recession, if my demand is going fall, exports are going to suffer and because of the strong dollar my Indian rupee would suffer --- all this taken on board --- there is a sense of confidence in India, we will go through this and we will be able to still perform," she said.