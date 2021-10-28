Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FM Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome

FM Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome

Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome.
10:28 AM IST Livemint

On October 29, G20 Finance and Health Ministers will gather in Rome for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the G-20 joint Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Rome tomorrow, October 29.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

On October 29, G20 Finance and Health Ministers will gather in Rome for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency. The meeting will be co-chaired by Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance and Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health.

The meeting will be held on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit taking place in Rome on October 30-31, 

